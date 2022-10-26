City And Colour announce headline dates for 2023 Australian tour

Dallas Green has announced a new run of dates for his upcoming City And Colour tour of Australia, adding four headline shows along the east coast.

Earlier this month, Green was announced to perform with his solo folk project at next year’s SummerSalt festival. On the run – which also features Angus & Julia Stone, Ben Harper, The Rubens, Middle Kids and Alex the Astronaut – Green will deliver sets in Canberra, Wollongong, Fremantle, Hobart, the Yarra Valley, Torquay, Coffs Harbour and Southport.

His own batch of shows will start in Sydney on Wednesday February 1, with Green set to take the stage at the Enmore Theatre (where he last performed in 2016). He’ll head down to Bendigo next, playing the Ulumbarra Theatre on Tuesday February 7, before taking to The Forum in Melbourne two days later (February 9), and The Tivoli in Brisbane at the start of the following week (February 13).

Advertisement

Tickets for all four shows go on sale at 1pm local time next Wednesday (November 2), with a Frontier Touring presale kicking off at the same time on Monday (October 31). Find tickets for the Brisbane show here, and for the others – plus info on the Frontier pre-sale – here.

City And Colour’s return to Australia will mark Green’s first tour with the project since 2016. He last performed in Australia in 2019, giving a one-off performance as part of that year’s Brisbane Festival. Green is currently working on the seventh City And Colour album, saying in an interview last June that he’d written and demoed an entire record’s worth of material. The project’s last full-length effort, ‘A Pill For Loneliness’, arrived in October of 2019.

Meanwhile, Green returned to the spotlight earlier this year with Alexisonfire; June saw the post-hardcore legends deliver ‘Otherness’, their first album in 13 years. Flanked by singles like ‘Sans Soleil’ and ‘Sweet Dreams Of Otherness’, Green and co. self-produced the album in roughly a week, having written the material at the Dine Alone Records clubhouse.

City And Colour’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 27 – Ngambri/Canberra, Stage 88*

Saturday 28 – Dharawal Land/Wollongong, Thomas Dalton Park*

Sunday 29 – Walyalup/Fremantle, Esplanade Park*

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 1 – Warrang/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 3 – nipaluna/Hobart, Royal Botanical Gardens*

Saturday 4 – Birrarung/Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines*

Sunday 5 – Wadawurrung/Torquay, Torquay Common*

Tuesday 7 – Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung Land/Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

Thursday 9 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum

Saturday 11 – Gumbaynggirr/Coffs Harbour, Park Beach Reserve*

Sunday 12 – Yugambeh and Kombumerri Land/Southport, Broadwater Parklands*

Monday 13 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Tivoli

* SummerSalt festival dates