Hip hop duo City Girls have said men feel “threatened” by female rappers who are “dominating” the industry right now.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, the duo – Yung Miami and JT – made the comments following the current chart domination of female rappers and the recent criticism of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics for ‘WAP’ from some listeners.

“I feel like men [are] just threatened by…women kind of dominating right now because they [are] so used to being in control of putting women on records,” JT said.

“And now, women are starting to team up and do it without them, so it’s like now they got so much to say. Because back then, you had to get on a hot song with a man to go Number 1 or even chart, but now women just doing it [themselves]. They going to always have something to say.”

JT continued: “I think it’s just like a threat [to them]. They want to say it’s trash, it’s not good, it’s just about sex.”

In an interview with i-D last week, Cardi B was asked about the reaction from some conservative corners to her song. Cardi said it was something she was “really surprised by.”

“I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial,” she said. “I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song.

“I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know? Like, I’m so used to it. I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal. I didn’t think people would think it was so out of this world…”

The rapper added that the reaction “doesn’t make me angry, it makes me happy.”

“They keep talking and the numbers keep going up. At the end of the day, whatever they’re saying, the numbers speak for themselves.”

Reviewing ‘WAP’, NME said: “‘WAP’ is another example of what made her a star, proudly recanting all the nastiness she wants in the bedroom. To do it fully justice, she reverts back to the slightly slower flow heard on her ‘Gangster Bitch Music’ mixtapes. A welcome change of pace.

“…When you reach the heights of Cardi B, new names like Megan Thee Stallion are often on her tail. But with the level of candour on ‘WAP’ a bit of time off – and friendly competition – might have just reinvigorated her more.”