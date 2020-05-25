City of Sydney announces 40k plan to resurrect Kings Cross

The City of Sydney has announced a $40,000 plan to reinvigorate the waning Kings Cross district.

The Committee for Sydney, an independent think tank, have been put in charge of the plans. The goal for the plan is to encompass vision of a safer, more attractive Kings Cross. The initiative has been dubbed a “community plan” for the area.

Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore, addressed the plan in a press statement today.

“The Committee for Sydney will build on our existing plans for Kings Cross,” she said.

“[They will] speak with the community… to come up with a collective vision for the area.”

“We want a safe and lively Kings Cross, with a thriving residential community and a diverse economy.”

Once a vibrant nightspot, the city’s lockout laws were a major blow for Kings Cross’ business owners and patrons.

Although those laws were relaxed in January, they remain active in Kings Cross, pending review within a year.

James Hulme, director of advocacy for the Committee for Sydney, hopes that the project will help the city to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As Sydney recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, we want Kings Cross to be a central part of the city’s revival,” he said.

“This will involve bringing new life to local high streets, improving the public realm and creating a diverse, safe and enjoyable night-time economy.”