City Rose share ‘Sextons Call’ from their first (and final) EP

Sydney post-punk band City Rose have shared a new single, ‘Sextons Call.’

The track is the second taste of their eponymous debut EP – which will also, ironically, be their last release. The EP will also feature the band’s single ‘777,’ released last month.

Listen to the new track below:

Advertisement

City Rose formed in mid-2017, and were prolific on the local live circuit. Most notably, the band supported IDLES for the two Sydney dates of their sold-out Australian tour. They recorded the forthcoming EP soon afterwards. The band recorded with Tim Powles, a longtime member of The Church, at his home studio.

The process of creating the eponymous EP was described by the band as “tumultuous,” as they were “slowly flesh[ing] out a soundscape from an ever growing catalogue of sounds and ideas.”

A press release attributes their breakup to “personal trials and tribulations within the band.” City Rose played their last-ever show at Weird Place Festival at Melbourne venue The Tote in October of 2019. The show was recorded, and will appear on the flip-side of the ‘City Rose’ cassette, and separately on streaming services later on.

City Rose is available to pre-order on Bandcamp now, and will be released on June 19.