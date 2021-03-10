CIVIC announce debut album, drop new single ‘Tell The Papers’

CIVIC have announced that they will release their debut album, ‘Future Forecast’, on March 26.

To celebrate, the Melbourne five-piece shared their latest single, ‘Tell The Papers’, today (March 10). It’s the band’s first new song of the year and will join previously released single, ‘Radiant Eye’, on the record.

‘Tell The Papers’ was accompanied by a new music video, which is visually distinct from the clip for ‘Radiant Eye’. Watch the Oscar O’Shea-directed video, set on a farm, below:

“[Frontman] Jim [McCullough] and I wanted to do something that would capture the narrative of the song, whilst still remaining abstract and outside of that – aiming to create a video that was driven by visuals and feeling, rather than the narrative itself”, O’Shea said of the clip in a press statement.

The band have also unveiled their new record’s album art, which McCullough says “can be read in many ways”.

“Its ominous uncertainty and sense of apocalyptic aftermath is maybe a reflection on recent times and a glimpse into the future. It seemed fitting to have this as the face of the record, for me it gives off a sense of totalitarianism and a vastness. it’s like an iron curtain or something from space or maybe it’s just a wall,” he said.

‘Future Forecast’ will follow on from CIVIC’s debut EP, ‘New Vietnam’. The band released the record in 2018, the year of their formation.