CIVIC announce new album ‘Taken By Force’, share ‘End Of The Line’

Melbourne punk rock band CIVIC have announced details of their second studio album, ‘Taken By Force’, and shared its lead single.

The album, announced today (November 2), is set for release on February 10, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl Australia. It’ll mark the band’s debut release with the label. The band recorded the album in Castlemaine, a small city in central Victoria, with producer Rob Younger (best known as the frontman of Radio Birdman and The New Christs).

To coincide with the album’s announcement, CIVIC have shared its lead single, ‘End Of The Line’. Its accompanying music video was directed by New Zealand-born filmmaker James Gorter, marking the first time he has worked with the band. Watch the clip below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist Jim McCullogh explained that the song was written about a trip he took through Europe in his early 20s.

“I wrote that song about… the anxiety of realising I had no one to protect me but myself,” he said. “It’s about the realisation of your own mortality, and finding peace in a chaotic moment that you have no control over.”

‘Taken By Force’ follows on from the band’s 2018 debut EP ‘New Vietnam’, and their 2021 debut album ‘Future Forecast’. In a four-star review of the latter, NME noted that the album featured a “cleaner, more melodic sound” than the EP, but “still buzzes with adrenaline”.

“The Melbourne quartet charge ‘Future Forecast’ with the rallying kinetic energy of an overcrowded pub gig,” it read. “Such is the impact of their ambush, you can almost taste the sweat and beer.”

The band recently completed a national tour as the opener for American punk bands Pennywise and Circle Jerks, and also recently appeared at the inaugural Do The Pop festival.

They will play a headlining show at Max Watt’s in their native Melbourne next Friday (November 11), where they will be joined by Rot TV, The Toads and Phil & The Tiles. Tickets are available now via Oztix.