CIVIC share new single ‘Blood Rushes’ and announce album launch tour dates

Melbourne punks CIVIC have shared a new song from forthcoming album ‘Taken By Force’, and announced tour dates to launch the album later this year.

‘Blood Rushes’ is the third single to be released from ‘Taken By Force’ ahead of its release on February 10, and arrives alongside a video directed by James Gorter. In a statement, vocalist Jim McCullogh said his verses in the song were “about new love and trying to protect that in a violent world, like trying to keep a candle alight in a cyclone”.

Guitarist Lewis Hodgson added: “It’s about wanting to have your own world away from everything, wanting that feeling to last a little bit longer before it all comes crashing down.” Watch the video for ‘Blood Rushes’ below:

The band will tour in support of ‘Taken By Force’ from late March, kicking off with a gig at Crowbar in Sydney on March 31. They’ll play at the Brightside in Brisbane the following evening (April 1), before shows at Lynott’s Lounge in Perth and Jive in Adelaide on April 6 and 7 respectively. Tickets are on sale now.

CIVIC announced ‘Taken By Force’ in November last year alongside lead single ‘End Of The Line’, with ‘Born In The Heat’ arriving the following month. The follow-up to their 2021 debut album ‘Future Forecast’ was recorded in Castlemaine, with producer Rob Younger of Radio Birdman.

“The Melbourne quartet charge ‘Future Forecast’ with the rallying kinetic energy of an overcrowded pub gig,” NME said of the band’s last album in a four-star review upon its release. “Such is the impact of their ambush, you can almost taste the sweat and beer.”

CIVIC’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 31 – Sydney, Crowbar

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Brisbane, Brightside

Thursday 6 – Perth, Lynott’s Lounge

Friday 7 – Adelaide, Jive