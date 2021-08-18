CIX discuss the story behind their debut studio album ‘OK’ Prologue: Be OK’

South Korean boyband CIX have shared the meanings behind their latest project, ‘OK’ Prologue: Be OK’.

On August 17, the C9 Entertainment group made their comeback with their first-ever studio album ‘OK’ Prologue: Be OK’, which featured new single ‘WAVE’. During a press showcase for the release, CIX discussed the meaning of their latest album, as well as their previous ‘HELLO’ series.

“This is the album that opens the doors to our ‘OK’ series. I’m excited at the idea of showcasing a new image. As it’s our first full-length album, we prepared very diligently,” shared the group’s leader BX, per Soompi.

Advertisement

Member Yong-hee also added: “It’s an album that tells various stories regarding youth.” The new record is the first instalment of CIX’s newly-launched ‘OK’ series, which will convey messages of youth, sin, and salvation.

Seung-hun also drew comparisons between the new series and the group’s previous ‘HELLO’ trilogy. “The ‘HELLO’ series portrayed our friends being placed in a hell-like situation and the ‘OK’ series draws their experience searching for a breakthrough.”

He went on: “Even if the five of us take a small stride, this is an album that shows us steadily growing and evolving. Just like how our journey up until now has come together to become this full-length album, we will work hard to start this new journey.”

Vocalist and former Wanna One member Bae Jin-young also shared his thoughts on the project’s lead single ‘WAVE’. “We all thought that this song was really good so we wanted to quickly share it,” he said. “As we are so confident, we hope our fans trust us and enjoy our performances with us.”

CIX’s ‘OK’ Prologue: Be OK’ comes just six months after they released their last project, ‘Hello Chapter Ø. Hello, Strange Dream’, in February. In a four-star review of that album, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that “‘Strange Dream’ might be a retrospective look at the ‘Hello’ series, but it represents a big leap forward for CIX”.