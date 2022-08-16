CIX unveil dramatic music video teaser for upcoming single ‘458’

K-pop boyband CIX have shared a stunning music video teaser for ‘458’, an upcoming single from their fifth mini-album ‘OK episode 1: OK Not’.

The new teaser for ‘458’ features each member of the boyband in solo scenes, each filled with imagery involving elements of water, fire, air and metal. The music video for ‘458’ and ‘OK episode 1: OK Not’ will both drop on August 22 at 6PM KST.

‘OK episode 1: OK Not’ will feature a total of four tracks, as outlined in a previously-released tracklist on CIX’s official Twitter account. Apart from its title track, the record includes the songs ‘Without You’, ‘Bend the Rules’ and ‘Drown in Luv’.

The upcoming mini-album is a continuation from their 2021 debut studio album ‘OK Prologue: Be OK’, which kicked off their ongoing ‘OK’ series. In a four-star review of the record, NME contributor Abby Webster wrote: “Boasting the group’s most cohesive sound to date, this new entry promises even bigger and brighter things on CIX’s horizon.”

According to a press release, this upcoming instalment of CIX’s ‘OK’ series will explore the pain, desire, patience and emptiness experienced in love.

CIX also recently wrapped up their ‘REBEL’ US tour, which took place across six cities from April to May 2022. The tour also marked their first-ever overseas performances since their debut in 2019.

In an interview with NME at their Los Angeles show, member Yonghee shared: “I feel very honoured and thankful to know that our songs and K-pop, in general, are dearly loved in a country far away from Korea.”