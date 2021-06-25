CJ ENM reportedly proposed a plan to re-launch IZ*ONE in May

South Korean media company CJ ENM had reportedly proposed a plan to re-launch girl group IZ*ONE earlier this year.

On June 24, South Korean news outlet Star News reported that CJ ENM had allegedly approached the various agencies of former IZ*ONE members to discuss a possible re-launch. In addition, the publication also noted that the company had supposedly proposed the plans in May, just one month after IZ*ONE’s disbandment.

The re-launch plan allegedly included potential concerts in Korea and Japan, as well as two brand-new digital singles. However, the report noted that CJ ENM’s offer was more akin to an extension of the girl group’s promotional activities until their respective agencies had confirmed plans for the individual member, rather than a complete re-launch.

“It’s true that CJ ENM gave an offer in May, but that’s exactly what it is, just an offer. Nothing has been worked out still,” said a representative from one of agencies told Star News, as translated by Allkpop. The publication also noted comeback for IZ*ONE as a full 12-member group would be unlikely, due to the different plans each agency has for their artists.

Earlier this month, CJ ENM confirmed that the respective agencies of IZ*ONE’s members were discussing the possibility of reforming the girl group. “While we are currently in discussions with the members’ agencies and leaving open a wide variety of possibilities, nothing has been decided,” it told Star News at the time.

It comes after fans of the group launched the Parallel Universe Project, a crowdfunded initiative to relaunch the girl group. The team behind the project also recently noted that it had received “favorable” responses from the various agencies of former IZ*ONE members regarding a reunion.