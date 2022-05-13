CL unveils fierce music video for ‘Chuck’

CL has dropped a brand-new music video for ‘Chuck’, a track off her debut studio album ‘ALPHA’.

Today (May 13), the K-pop star dropped the powerful visual for ‘Chuck’, which stars choreographer Parris Goebel and her dance crew. Goebel previously worked with CL on her 2015 single ‘Hello Bitches’, which she and her dance crew had also starred in the music video for.

CL, Goebel and the dance crew are seen in the clip dressed in matching, all-black tracksuits, as they perform the dance routine to the high-energy track. “Just keep pretending / Pretend you know, that’s that lie / Fakeness? that ain’t fly,” the former 2NE1 leader spits in the chorus.

‘Chuck’ is a cut from the singer-rapper’s debut full-length record ‘ALPHA’, which dropped in October 2021. The song is also the sixth song on the 11-track record to have received a video treatment so far, following ‘5 STAR’ and ‘HWA’ in 2020 and ‘Spicy’, ‘Lover Like Me’, ‘Tie A Cherry’ and ‘Let It’ last year.

The video also comes shortly after CL surprised fans with a 2NE1 reunion at this year’s Coachella festival. The K-pop girl group – completed by Park Bom, Minzy and Dara – performed their hit song ‘I Am The Best’, marking the their first performance together after six years apart.

Speaking on the reunion, CL shared on Instagram that “the reason I really wanted to invite my members here was because I wanted to get together through my strength and our strength, before it was too late”.

In a separate interview with Billboard, the ‘Spicy’ singer shared that the group had been “nonstop preparing” for their reunion in secret—even revealing that member Dara kept plans for the reunion hidden from her current management company. “I was like, ‘You guys can’t tell; don’t tell your mom!’ I don’t think Dara told her company,” CL enthused.