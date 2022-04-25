CL opens up about surprise 2NE1 Coachella reunion in new behind-the-scenes video

CL has opened up about the 2NE1’s surprise reunion at Coachella 2022 and what it meant to her and her former groupmates.

In a new behind-the-scenes clip, which focuses on the K-pop girl group preparing for their powerful Coachella set earlier this month, CL spoke about the motivations behind reuniting 2NE1 onstage. Notably, the performance had been the group’s first together in over six years.

CL, who had been the group’s leader during their time together, touched on 2NE1’s unexpected disbandment in 2016, which she admitted had occurred “without proper explanations” to fans. She said that, for the members of 2NE1, it mattered to them to “get together with our own will” for their loyal fans.

“We teamed up by ourselves for our sake, not for someone else,” said the 31-year-old singer. “When I say ‘we’, it includes myself, my team, and our fans. This is for us who made this team and the brand, 2NE1.”

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to perform with everyone this time, it’s my way to send my regards, and a way to show my gratitude,” said CL of the girl group’s former team. “For a long time, we have put so much effort, and many people have worked on making this project happen.”

Later, CL added that she had also suggested the reunion as a way to cheer on her former bandmates in their respective careers. “We all follow our own paths in our ways. We work with different agencies, and we’re not in the same place [as we were] in the beginning. So, I wanted to bring them some strength as well.”

At the second and final weekend of Coachella 2022, K-pop girl group aespa performed as part of 88rising’s main stage takeover, where they also debuted a brand-new song titled ‘Life’s Too Short’ during their set.

The SM Entertainment rookies are now the third K-pop girl group to perform at the festival, following BLACKPINK in 2019 and 2NE1 at the first weekend of the 2022 edition.