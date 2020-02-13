Clairo announces 2020 ‘Immunity’ Australian tour

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Clairo has announced a string of headlining dates for her Australian tour in April and May.

Already announced as one of the star attractions of this year’s Groovin The Moo festival, the prodigious 21-year-old will also make stops in Fremantle, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

The Fremantle and Melbourne shows will be over-18s only performances, while Brisbane and Sydney’s shows are all-ages.

The tour marks Clairo’s second visit to Australia, having first performed at the 2019 Laneway Festival prior to the release of her debut album, ‘Immunity’, this past August.

The singer has also announced that she will be waiving her performance fee for all headlining shows, with the proceeds from all ticket sales going directly to three separate Australian charities: The Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities, Foodbank Victoria and Animals Australia.

Listen to Clairo’s ‘Bags’ below:

‘Immunity’ was one of 2019’s most celebrated debut albums, ending up in the top 10 of NME’s 50 best albums of the year.

Most recently, at the 2020 NME Awards, Clairo picked up the award for Best New Act In The World.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Wednesday (February 19), with a Frontier Touring pre-sale starting Monday (February 17).

Clairo’s 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Fremantle, Freo.Social (April 28)

Melbourne, Max Watt’s (30)

Brisbane, The Triffid (May 5)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (6)

Also appearing at Groovin The Moo 2020