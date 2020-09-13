Watch Clairo debut two new songs on Appleville charity livestream

Clairo performed two brand new songs on the Appleville charity livestream last night (September 12).

The virtual event also featured appearances from the likes of 100 Gecs, Charli XCX, Kero Kero Bonito, and A.G. Cook.

For her set, Clairo performed on an acoustic guitar from her home. The chorus of the first song featured the line, “I like when I can be alone without a phone/And I can have a drink when I’m going through it”, sung over a fingerpicked melody.

The second song saw Clairo singing: “If we’re the only ones to make it/If we’re the only ones to care”.

Sharing the performance on Instagram, Clairo wrote: “two new songs, no idea when these will see the light of day but i thought i’d share a couple things i’m working on now”. Watch her Appleville set below now.

All proceeds from the ticketed event went to Mermaids, a UK charity supporting transgender young people and their families, and Black Cultural Archives, the UK’s first national Black heritage centre.

Last week (September 7), Clairo responded to rumours that she is set to feature on Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’. “I’m not!!” The singer said in reply to a tweet suggesting she could appear on the record. “But I’m sure it’s going to be great.”

In August, the star shared a cover of Carly Simon’s ‘Nobody Does It Better’ on her Twitter page. Clairo played keys on the lo-fi cover, which only saw her perform a snippet of the 1977 song.

It followed several other covers Clairo has shared in 2020, including versions of Anna Domino’s ‘Everyday, I Don’t’ and Johnny Flynn’s ‘Brown Trout Blues’.