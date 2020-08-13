Clairo shares cover of Carly Simon’s ‘Nobody Does It Better’

Clairo has shared an unofficial cover of the Carly Simon track ‘Nobody Does It Better’ on her social media.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, the lo-fi cover features Claire Cottrill on keys and isn’t performed the whole way through.

Listen to Clairo’s brief rendition of ‘Nobody Does It Better’ below:

The original 1977 track was recorded by Simon for the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Clairo has recorded and shared a handful of covers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including Anna Domino’s ‘Everyday, I Don’t’ and Johnny Flynn’s ‘Brown Trout Blues’.

Clairo’s debut album, ‘Immunity’ was released last year. Upon its release, NME gave the album a five-star review, saying “the record finds the Massachusetts-born, New York-based musician on a voyage of self-discovery, reckoning with the parts that make up who she is”.

“Cottrill is a master at penning lyrics that make you feel like you’re listening to hushed secrets from a friend, but she also has a knack for crafting melodies and rhythms that make you really feel what she’s going through in any given song.”

Since ‘Immunity’, Clairo has released the single ‘I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again‘ featuring Mura Masa, and the demo ‘Everything I Know‘.

Last month, the singer said she and a number of other musicians were working on a plan to prevent sexual harassment at concerts.