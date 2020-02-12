Awards 2020

Clairo wins Best New Act In The World at NME Awards 2020

The US star accepted the award from Gemma Cairney.

Luke Morgan Britton
nme awards 2020 clairo
Congrats, Clairo

Clairo won Best New Act In The World at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Speaking at this evening’s ceremony after being presented the award by Gemma Cairney, Clairo said: “Thanks to NME, this is so crazy and I cant believe it. My friends who came with me tonight, my friends Dylan and Josh, my managers Mike & Jimmy, my whole team, band and everyone who listens to my music thank you so much. I can’t think of anything else to say!

The US singer-songwriter pipped fellow nominees Fontaines DC, DaBaby, Girl In Red, Dominic Fike, Sam Fender, D-Block Europe, Easy Life, Celeste and Jade Bird to the Best New Act In The World award.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud, Beabadoobee and show closers The 1975.

NME Awards 2020
NME Awards 2020

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event as the night unfolds.

