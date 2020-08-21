Clairy Browne’s ‘Not The Only’ video is a glorious queer revenge fantasy

Singer-songwriter Clairy Browne has returned with ‘Not the Only’, an anthemic new single that sees her turn heavily towards shimmering, neon-lit pop.

Lyrically, ‘Not the Only’ sees Browne explore queerness and open relationships headfirst, and it arrives alongside a colourful, rather intense clip.

The Ben Strunin-directed video’s narrative arc is around a pair of women who join forces and pull together a gang to kidnap, torture and kill their male partners in order to be together. Check that out below:

Browne has been quiet for some time now, with ‘Not the Only’ marking her first new music since her 2015 solo debut ‘Pool’. A year earlier, she featured on the title track from RuPaul’s seventh studio album, ‘Born Naked’.

Browne wrote ‘Not the Only’ with King Elle Noir in Los Angeles, before it was produced by Andrew Furze. It’s a far cry from her earlier work with the Bangin’ Rackettes, the soul group she fronted from 2009 up until their dissolution in 2015. The band’s sole album – 2011’s ‘Baby Caught the Bus’ – saw the group receive acclaim both here and overseas, anchored by singles like ‘I’ll Be Fine’ and ‘Love Letter’.

Per a presser, Browne is set to release her new EP ‘Angel’ later this year.