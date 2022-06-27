CLAMM announce national tour in support of forthcoming album ‘Care’

Melbourne trio CLAMM have announced an Australian tour in support of their forthcoming second album, ‘Care’.

The eight-date run will kick off on the Gold Coast on September 30, before continuing along to Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, Melbourne, Fremantle and Scarborough. See dates and details below – tickets are on sale now.

CLAMM announced ‘Care’ back in April alongside lead single ‘Bit Much’. The album, set to arrive August 19 via Chapter Music, will follow on from the band’s 2020 debut ‘Beseech Me’. It’s the band’s first record to feature bassist and vocalist Maisie Everett.

The new album was recorded with Nao Anzai, who plays synth on the record and has recently joined the band onstage for live shows. Anna Gordon of Mangelwurzel also appears on the record, contributing saxophone to multiple tracks.

Earlier this month, the band released the album’s second single, ‘Monday’, which features Everett performing dual lead vocals alongside guitarist and singer Jack Summers. “‘Monday’ talks about the frustrations of working a job that you feel consumes your life and gives you little reward,” Everett said of the song in a statement upon its release. “It’s a dig at those in charge who seem to reap all the benefits without putting in the work.”

In April, Summers (under the name sos) featured on Melbourne synthesist Harvey Sutherland‘s single ‘Type A’. The song later appeared on the producer’s debut album, ‘Boy’.

CLAMM’s ‘Care’ Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 30 – Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Brisbane, Bearded Lady

Friday 7 – Sydney, Waywards

Saturday 8 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Sunday 9 – Wollongong, North Gong Hotel

Saturday 15 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 21 – Fremantle, Mojo’s

Saturday 22 – Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel