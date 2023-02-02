CLAMM announce first tour with new bassist Stella Rennex

CLAMM have announced an Australian tour for April and May, which will be their first with new bassist Stella Rennex of Parsnip, Thibault and Smarts.

The run of dates will kick off at Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom on April 15, before a gig at La La La’s in Wollongong on April 21. The band will play Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel the following evening, before a gig at Mojos in Fremantle on April 29.

In May, the band will play a pair of Queensland shows – first at Vinnies Dive Bar on the Gold Coast on May 5, and then at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge the night after. Tickets are on sale now.

Rennex – who contributed saxophone to CLAMM’s 2022 album ‘Care’ – joined CLAMM earlier this year. She replaced previous bassist Maisie Everett, who joined the band shortly after their 2020 debut ‘Beseech Me’ and made her recorded debut on ‘Care’. Everett announced last month she was departing CLAMM to focus on the band she fronts, the Belair Lip Bombs.

In a four-star review of ‘Care’ upon its release, NME said the band “show off enough different facets… to assure listeners they have a lot of directions to grow in, whether they choose to nurture their more melodic or more chaotic sides, or continue to churn away in between”.

CLAMM’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:



APRIL

Saturday 15 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Friday 21 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Saturday 22 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Saturday 29 – Fremantle, Mojos

MAY

Friday 5 – Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar

Saturday 6 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge