CLAMM, CIVIC and more billed for inaugural Do The Pop festival

Melbourne punk band Grindhouse have announced the inaugural edition of their own festival, Do The Pop, set to debut in Port Campbell this October with CLAMM, CIVIC and desert-rockers Stöner (the new project of former Kyuss members Nick Oliveri and Brant Bjork) set to headline.

The full bill will feature more than 40 acts, with 23 of them confirmed thus far. The festival will run across Saturday October 29 and Sunday 30, taking place at the Port Campbell Hotel along the Great Ocean Road (around 200 kilometres south-east of Melbourne).

In a statement shared with Beat Magazine, Grindhouse – who will perform at the festival themselves – explained that Do The Pop features “a selection of bands that have influenced us; bands we love as friends, have played with and admire; [and] bands that have added to the rich tapestry we still constantly draw on as musicians, punters and Australian music lovers”.

The festival is named after a 1978 single by Radio Birdman. Though the legendary Sydney punks have not performed for several years now, Do The Pop will feature a set from The New Christs, which boasts Radio Birdman members Rob Younger (vocals), Dave Kettley (guitars) and Jim Dickson (bass).

Tickets for Do The Pop are on sale now from the festival’s website.

The full line-up for Do The Pop 2022 is:

Stöner

CLAMM

CIVIC

The New Christs

Hoss

Grindhouse

Full Tone Generator

Bitter Sweet Kicks

Mario Lalli & The Rubber Snake Charmers

Penny Ikinger Band

Seawitch

Dead

Electric Purrs

Rockafella

Blowers

Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls

The Wardens

The Monaros

The Stripp

Watty Thompson

The Fck Ups

Chimers

Sacramento Sweaters

+ more to be announced