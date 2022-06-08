CLAMM mull over life’s confusions in new single ‘Monday’

CLAMM have released the second taste of their upcoming album, ‘Care’ – a wild and volatile new single titled ‘Monday’.

The song dropped last night (June 8), and is significant as it’s the first tune to feature duel lead vocals from the band’s guitarist-singer, Jack Summer, and bassist Maisie Everett.

Wild cityscape visuals are coupled with the song’s brash delivery in its accompanying music video. Watch that below:

In a press release, Everett said of ‘Monday’: “[It] talks about the frustrations of working a job that you feel consumes your life and gives you little [a] reward. It’s a dig at those in charge who seem to reap all the benefits without putting in the work.”

Last month, CLAMM announced their sophomore album ‘Care’, set to arrive on August 19 via Meat Machine in the UK, Europe and Asia, and Chapter Music for the rest of the world.

From it, the Melbourne punks shared lead single ‘Bit Much’. “It can be a strange thing to focus on your own mental well-being while also hearing about the constant horrific events of the world,” Summers said of the frenetic noise-rock track. “‘Bit Much’ focuses on this dynamic and the overwhelming feeling it can bring.”

‘Care’ will mark the follow-up to CLAMM’s 2020 debut ‘Beseech Me’, which was released shortly before Everett joined the outfit.