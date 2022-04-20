CLAMM announce new album ‘Care’ and share lead single ‘Bit Much’

Melbourne punks CLAMM have announced their second album ‘Care’ will arrive in August, sharing lead single ‘Bit Much’ to coincide with the news.

The band’s latest is a characteristically frenetic noise-rock cut that brims with the kind of anxious tension that underscores its central theme; the challenge of negotiating both internal and external stresses amid the enormous weight of the world’s issues.

“It can be a strange thing to focus on your own mental wellbeing while also hearing about the constant horrific events of the world,” the band’s Jack Summers explains. “‘Bit Much’ focuses on this dynamic and the overwhelming feeling it can bring.”

Advertisement

‘Bit Much’ arrives alongside an Oscar O’Shea-directed video. Watch that below:

‘Care’ is set to arrive on August 19 via Chapter Music (and Meat Machine in the UK, Europe and Asia). The album, which will follow 2020 debut ‘Beseech Me’, is the first to feature bassist and vocalist Maisie Everett, who joined the band shortly after ‘Beseech Me’ arrived.

The new album was recorded with Nao Anzai, who plays synth on the record and has recently joined the band onstage for live shows. Anna Gordon of Mangelwurzel also appears on the record, contributing saxophone to multiple tracks.

Earlier this month, Summers (under the name sos) featured on Melbourne synthesist Harvey Sutherland‘s single ‘Type A’. The song is lifted from the producer’s forthcoming debut album ‘Boy’.