CLAMM reckon with impatience on gripping new single ‘Something New’

CLAMM have shared the latest single from their forthcoming second album, ‘Care’ – a jammy mid-tempo number titled ‘Something New’ – ahead of the record’s arrival next month.

In a press release, frontman Jack Summers explained that ‘Something New’ – which also features a free jazz saxophone solo by Anna Gordon of Mangelwurzel – is “a song about searching or yearning” that focuses on the topics of “impatience and time”, with its title referring to “the process of facing seemingly new stimuli throughout life”.

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Something New’, directed by longtime collaborator Oscar O’Shea, below:

‘Something New’ is the third single to come from ‘Care’, following the release of ‘Bit Much’ in April and ‘Monday’ last month. The album – the follow-up to CLAMM’s 2020 debut ‘Beseech Me’ – will be out on August 19 via Chapter Music (and Meat Machine in the UK, Europe and Asia).

‘Care’ will be CLAMM’s first album to feature bassist and vocalist Maisie Everett, who joined the band shortly after they released ‘Beseech Me’. It was recorded with Nao Anzai, who plays synth on several tracks and has recently joined CLAMM onstage for live shows. In addition to her appearance on ‘Something New’, Gordon also performs saxophone on several other tracks across the record.

Last month, CLAMM announced a national tour in support of ‘Care’, set to kick off on the Gold Coast at the end of September. From there, the band will perform shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, Melbourne, Fremantle and Scarborough – find more details on the full run here.

In April, Summers (under the name sos) featured on Melbourne synthesist Harvey Sutherland‘s single ‘Type A’. The song later appeared on the producer’s debut album, ‘Boy’.