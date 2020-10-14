Listen to Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s ‘Hesitating Nation’ and ‘Thousand Oaks’ from new album ‘New Fragility’

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have announced their new album ‘New Fragility’ – you can listen to a preview of the record in the form of two new songs below.

The Alec Ounsworth–fronted band’s follow-up to 2017’s ‘The Tourist’ is set for release on January 29, 2021 via CYHSY/Secretly Distribution.

The announcement of ‘New Fragility’ – whose title is taken from the David Foster Wallace short story ‘Forever Overhead’ from the collection Brief Interviews With Hideous Men – has been paired today (October 14) with two new Clap Your Hands Say Yeah tracks.

Advertisement

“These songs are politically motivated, which is unusual for me,” Ounsworth said in a statement about the songs. “The only other politically motivated song I’ve written is ‘Upon This Tidal Wave of Young Blood’.”

You can listen to ‘Hesitating Nation’ and ‘Thousand Oaks’ below.

Produced by Ounsworth with additional production from Will Johnson, the frontman explained that the title ‘New Fragility’ was “a pretty personal” choice.

“It’s about what I think we’re all experiencing at the moment, certainly here in the United States, anyway — trying to move forward amidst an almost cruel uncertainty.”

Advertisement

You can see the tracklist for Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s ‘New Fragility’ below.

1. ‘Hesitating Nation’

2. ‘Thousand Oaks’

3. ‘Dee, Forgiven’

4. ‘New Fragility’

5. ‘Innocent Weight’

6. ‘Mirror Song’

7. ‘CYHSY, 2005’

8. ‘Where They Perform Miracles’

9. ‘Went Looking For Trouble’

10. ‘If I Were More Like Jesus’

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will embark on a UK and European tour in autumn 2021 – you can see the UK and Ireland dates of the run below.

September 2021

21 – Thekla, Bristol

22 – Portland Arms, Cambridge

23 – YES (The Pink Room), Manchester

24 – Whelans, Dublin

25 – District, Liverpool

26 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

28 – Scala, London