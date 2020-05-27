Class action investigation launched following unlawful strip searches at festivals

An investigation into a potential class action lawsuit has been launched by two legal groups after the NSW Police watchdog found multiple strip searches conducted at music festivals to be unlawful.

Redfern Legal Centre and Slater and Gordon Lawyers are spearheading the investigation. The two groups will be looking into strip searches conducted by NSW Police since 2014 in the hopes of seeking compensation.

“In recent years, the rates of personal searches and strip searches have increased significantly,” a statement on Slater and Gordon’s website read.

“The rates are particularly high at music festivals. Indigenous people have also experienced high rates of strip searches. In a lot of cases, these searches have been very intrusive and distressing for the people involved.”

Commenting on the investigation, RMIT criminology lecturer Dr Peta Malins welcomed the announcement, saying strip searches can have lasting effects on a person.

“It is widely recognised that strip searches are inherently degrading, humiliating and dehumanising, and can cause deep and lasting trauma,” Malins said in a statement.

“Revelations that NSW police have been routinely strip searching people, including children as young as 10, for suspicion of minor offences like drug possession, is deeply concerning. The fact that police have been using unreliable drug detection dog indications to initiate most of these searches is also very concerning.”

RMIT ABC Fact Check reported in 2018 that in New South Wales, “no drugs were found in 63 per cent of cases after a sniffer dog indicated their presence”.

Last month, an inquest run by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission found four underage strip searches conducted at Splendour in The Grass and Lost City music festivals in 2018 and 2019 were unlawful after officers made no attempt to contact the parents or guardians.

Last year, Redfern commissioned a research paper conducted by the University of New South Wales that found strip searches increased nearly twenty-fold between 2006 and 2018.