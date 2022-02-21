Former CLC member Sorn teases new solo single ‘Sharp Objects’

Ex-CLC member Sorn is set to return with new solo music later this week.

On February 19, the Thai-born K-pop idol announced that she would be releasing an digital single soon through a teaser image uploaded onto her social media accounts, and later followed it up with a cover art for the song. Titled ‘Sharp Objects’, the new track is set to arrive on February 25 at 8am KST (February 24 6pm EDT).

SHARP OBJECTS

RELEASE 2022.02.25 8am (KST)

According to a press release, the upcoming single is said to be an dance track with strong synth-pop elements. Its accompanying music video, which will arrive at the same time as the song, will also reportedly show a more “mature” side of the K-pop star.

‘Sharp Objects’ will mark Sorn’s first release since her departure from CLC and CUBE Entertainment. The singer had previously made her debut as a soloist with the digital single ‘Run’ in March 2021, which was released in collaboration with her current agency, WILD Entertainment Group.

Sorn first rose to prominence in 2011, when she won first place on the reality TV competition K-pop Star Hunt. She later signed with CUBE and moved to South Korea, and debuted in 2015 as part of the girl group CLC.

Last November, CUBE Entertainment announced the star’s departure from both the agency and CLC, which was decided following “mutual discussion”. Sorn later personally confirmed the news on her social media accounts, and thanked the members of CLC for their time together.

“For the past 10 years, I’ve learnt so much from the whole experience. I’ve met six wonderful girls who have become my second family in Korea,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of all the achievements we have accomplished together as a team and I’ve enjoyed every single moment with them through our ups and downs.”