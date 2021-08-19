CLC’s Sorn teases new solo music arriving “really soon”

CLC’s Sorn has shared that new solo material is in the works and it is expected to be released “really soon”.

On August 18, the K-pop idol uploaded a new YouTube video on her channel, Produsorn, where she shared several updates about her life and upcoming activities. In the four-and-a-half minute clip, the CLC member also revealed that she will be releasing new music “very soon”.

This comes after all of Sorn’s previous YouTube videos and community posts were deleted from her channel earlier this month. Though the CLC vocalist did not explain why the content had been removed, she did share that Produsorn was officially back. She also mentioned that would be returning with vlogs, makeup tutorials, and “probably some really exciting new music coming out really soon”.

“I’ve been working on that too,” said the CLC member, who briefly stated that she was starting a “new journey in life” and working on new projects.

Earlier in March, Sorn made her debut as a soloist with her English-language digital single ‘Run’. This made her the first CLC member to go solo since their debut in 2015.

Meanwhile, fellow member Yujin is currently participating in Mnet’s new girl group audition series, Girls Planet 999. She joins other members from Cherry Bullet and BVNDIT in the new reality programme, which features Sunmi and Girls’ Generation‘s Tiffany as mentors.

Last December, ex-CLC member Elkie Chong filed to terminate her contract with CUBE, accusing the company of violating the terms and conditions of the agreement in regards to payment of income and for lack of “developmental support” for the group.

“When the company said it would no longer be investing resources into CLC, I felt that there was no reason to stay on,” the singer told Hong Kong newspaper Mingbao, after her official departure from the group this February. “As an idol, I just wanted to reach out to fans through my work. If I wasn’t allowed to do that, not being able to give back to the fans, I couldn’t accept it,” said Chong.