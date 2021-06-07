CLC’s Yujin reportedly participating in upcoming talent competition ‘Girls Planet 999’

Yujin of South Korean girl group CLC is reportedly set to join the new reality TV talent competition ‘Girls Planet 999’.

On June 7, South Korean news outlet SPOTV News reported that the CLC member will be participating in the upcoming Mnet programme. Set to begin airing in August, it will include a total of 99 trainees from Korea, Japan and China. Throughout the programme, participants will compete to debut in an idol group.

Yujin will be one of 33 trainees representing South Korea, however, her agency CUBE Entertainment has yet to confirm her participation in the forthcoming series. It is currently unknow how this will affect CLC if the news is true.

Earlier this year, Hong Kong-born member Elkie left the group after terminating her contract with CUBE. According to the agency’s statement, her withdrawal was a “mutual agreement between both parties.” Elkie later spoke to Hong Kong newspaper Ming Bao, where she spoke out against the agency for “taking away” the group’s opportunities

During the interview, the singer alleged that the agency had stopped providing support to CLC. “When the company said it would no longer be investing resources into CLC, I felt that there was no reason to stay on,” said Elkie.

CLC debuted as a five-piece group – consisting of Seunghee, Sorn, Seungyeon, Yujin and Yeeun – in 2015. Elkie and Eunbin were later added in 2016, and CLC began promoting as a septet with the release of their 4th EP, ‘Nu.Clear’.

Last September, CLC released the single ‘Helicopter’ nearly a year after their previous comeback, ‘Devil’, dropped in 2019. Since then, they have not made any releases as a group.