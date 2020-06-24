Clea shares new single and music video ‘Sugar’

Brisbane singer-songwriter Clea has dropped a brand-new single entitled ‘Sugar’, accompanied by a cinematic visual.

The music video was filmed and directed by Jack Birtles over three days, set amongst the hills of Queensland’s Scenic Rim. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Throughout the clip, Clea is pictured standing within a bubble in a variety of scenery, a metaphor for “our disconnect from this earth”.

“We concentrated on the natural world and based the clip around the four elements; wind, fire, water and earth,” she explains in a press release.

“The bubble represents our disconnect from this earth and how heavily we rely on its resources, without giving anything back. Within the clip I am the resister, the fighter and the change.”

According to the press release, ‘Sugar’ was conceived in early 2020 during the Australian bushfires. Clea felt “a sense of dread and hopelessness” as she observed the events unfolding.

“I was overcome with emotion and felt the strongest desire to cower and crawl in the corner,” she said in a statement.

“It is the nature of humans turning a blind eye to a situation to save oneself of hurt, but in this instance there was truly no way of hiding.”

Advertisement

She continued, reflecting on “humanity’s ability to recognise an issue until it’s literally on the doorstep”.

“It saddens me deeply that it takes for the country to burn and our chests to fill with smoke to truly start to take seriously the issue of climate change and the great stress humans place on this incredible earth,” Clea said.

“The world is in great pain and the systems in place have failed us, true change is crucial otherwise we can literally kiss it all goodbye.”

‘Sugar’ is Clea’s second release this year, following the single ‘Soft Blow To The Head’ in March. She released her debut record ‘Vermillion’ in 2018, with album single ‘Dreaming’ clinching Song Of The Year at the 2019 Queensland Music Awards. A sophomore album is currently in the works.

In February last year, Clea covered Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ for triple j’s Like A Version.