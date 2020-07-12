CLEWS announce intimate Sydney shows for next month

CLEWS have announced a pair of intimate, limited-capacity shows at The Lansdowne in Sydney for next month.

The band – made up of sisters Lily and Grace Richardson – will perform both an early and a late session on August 21 as part of what they’re calling the ‘Long Distance Love Show’. The performances will see the indie-pop duo perform stripped-back versions of songs from their catalogue.

Each show will be limited to 50 patrons, with seatings spaced out to allow for social distancing. Tickets for both the early and late session are on sale now.

Back in March, CLEWS shared their first new music for the year with single ‘Feel’. It arrived alongside a Maya Luana-directed video shot in the band’s hometown of Ulladulla, New South Wales.

“I wrote ‘Feel’ a long time ago,” Lily Richardson said in a statement upon its release.

“At the time I felt like I was writing a breakup letter to my childhood… But now when I play, it has become a love letter to all the same things I was keen to outgrow.”

In April, the band rescheduled a pair of launch shows for ‘Feel’ – originally intended to take place in April – to December.