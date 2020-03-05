Clews release new single ‘Feel’, new video

Sydney duo Clews are back in 2020 with a brand new single, ‘Feel’. They’ve also released an accompanying video – watch it below.

Clews sisters Lily and Grace Richardson spoke about their new single in a press release.

Advertisement

“I wrote ‘Feel’ a long time ago,” Lily said.

“At the time I felt like I was writing a breakup letter to my childhood… But now when I play it has become a love letter to all the same things I was keen to outgrow.”

The video, directed by Maya Luana, was shot in the band’s hometown of Ulladulla on the New South Wales south coast.

‘Feel’ arrives before Clews’ supporting slot with Boy & Bear on their national tour beginning in May. The duo have also recently toured with the likes of Portugal. The Man, Tash Sultana and Ocean Alley. In November last year, Clews completed their first international tour after performing a run of headline shows in the UK.

Boy and Bear’s 2020 Australian Tour w/Clews:

Mackay, CBD Hotel (April 2)

Airlie Beach, Magnums (3)

Townsville, JCU Uni Bar (4)

Wodonga, The Cube (9)

Adelaide, HQ (23)

Melbourne, Palais Theatre (May 1)

Sydney, State Theatre (2)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (8)

Perth, Oerth Concert Hall (9)

Canberra, UC Refectory (15)

Towradgi, Waves (16)