CLEWS return with new single ‘Lean Across’

Sydney duo CLEWS have shared their first new music of 2022: A standalone single entitled ‘Lean Across’.

The single, released today (March 2), follows on from the band’s debut EP ‘Loveluck Omens’, which was released in May 2021. ‘Lean Across’ was produced by Fletcher Matthews, who had previously worked with CLEWS on their debut single ‘Museum’ in 2018.

In a press statement, band member Lily Richardson explained that the song was about both “the people you want in your life forever” and “those whose love you can’t reciprocate”.

“Chemistry between people is an imperfect science,” she said, “and just because someone likes you and ticks all the boxes, doesn’t mean you feel the same way about them. You can’t force people to play parts in your life; everyone is their own main character. We all have to decide whether we’re going to follow our hearts every time a new love comes into our orbits.”

Following the release of ‘Loveluck Omens’ last year, both Lily and her sister/bandmate Grace Richardson launched the podcast LOVE CLEWS. Guests on the show included The Buoys‘ Zoe Catterall, Dear Seattle‘s Brae Fisher, Alex Lahey and Spacey Jane.

The sisters also served as guest vocalists on Holy Holy‘s single ‘The Aftergone’ later that year, which was voted into the triple j Hottest 100 and marked CLEWS’ first entry into the countdown.

CLEWS are set to play shows in support of both Holy Holy and Hockey Dad later this year.