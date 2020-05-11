GAMING  

Client Liaison announce Couch Party livestream event

Featuring recent single 'The Real Thing'

By Jasper Bruce
Client Liaison's Monte Morgan and Harvey Miller

Client Liaison have announced a special livestream event entitled ‘Couch Party’, set to take place on Friday May 15.

In collaboration with fast-food chain KFC and mental health organisation ReachOut, the inaugural Couch Party will see indie pop duo Client Liason perform songs from the comfort of their own living room, live-streamed via the KFC Facebook page.

“We’re excited to bring a bit of Client Liaison into people’s homes during this time of isolation for the first KFC Couch Party,” Client Liaison’s Monte Morgan and Harvey Miller said in a press statement. “We’ll be using our situation to take a new approach on our songs as well as preview what’s next to come.”

The band also hope to raise awareness about youth mental health service, ReachOut, during their performance. “[We’re] stoked with ReachOut’s involvement, knowing that we’re shining a light on their free online services available for young people whenever they need them.”

Client Liaison will play recent single ‘The Real Thing’ on the livestream, along with a string of other hits. ‘The Real Thing’ looks set to feature on the band’s upcoming second studio album. Recent singles ‘Champagne Affection’ and ‘The Beat Supreme’ will also likely feature on the as-yet-unnamed record.

Catch Client Liasion’s Couch Party livestream from 6pm, Friday May 15 via KFC’s Facebook.

