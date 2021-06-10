Client Liaison announce new album ‘Divine Intervention’, nationwide tour dates

Client Liaison have announced details of their forthcoming second album ‘Divine Intervention’, as well as plans to take it on a nationwide tour.

The album’s announcement also comes with the release of its latest single, ‘House Of Holy’, which was written alongside Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Empire Of The Sun.

‘House Of Holy’ marks the fifth song we’ve heard from ‘Divine Intervention’ thus far, following from 2019’s ‘The Real Thing’, ‘The Beat Supreme’ and ‘Champagne Affection’, as well as last year’s ‘Intervention’.

Listen to ‘House Of Holy’ below.

“We wrote ‘House Of Holy’ in 2019 with Nick Littlemore at LA’s Sunset Sound studios,” the duo explain of the song in a press statement.

“Inspiration for the song struck us after we visited the studios’ haunted upper floors. ‘House Of Holy’ sets the tone for what this album is all about. It looks to the future with restless wonder, dedicating mind, body and spirit to having a seriously good time.”

‘Divine Intervention’, Client Liaison’s first album since their 2016 debut ‘Diplomatic Immunity’, is set for release on Friday September 10.

The band’s tour, taking on five dates around the country, will kick off later that night at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Ahead of the album’s release, Client Liaison will be performing as part of Splendour XR, the forthcoming virtual edition of Splendour In The Grass set for this July. Other acts on the lineup include The Killers, Khalid, Phoebe Bridgers, Charli XCX and more.

Client Liaison’s 2021 headline tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 10 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 11 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 17 – Perth, Freo Social

Saturday 18 – Adelaide, The Gov



OCTOBER

Saturday 2 – Melbourne, The Forum