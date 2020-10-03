Client Liaison announce release of debut EP on vinyl for the first time

Client Liaison have announced a remastered edition of their eponymous 2017 debut EP, released on vinyl for the first time.

The new edition features bonus tracks ‘Fear of Fear’ and ‘That’s Desire’, taken from the band’s 2014 debut single named after the former. The vinyl is a limited pressing, in “Pretty Lover Pink”, and arrives in pre-order bundles with matching t-shirts.

The so-called “Ultimate Lover Bundle” also comes with a test pressing copy of the record.

The digital version of the remastered ‘Client Liaison’ EP arrived for purchase on Bandcamp yesterday (October 2). Listen to or purchase the new edition below.

<a href="https://sofakingvinyl.com/album/client-liaison-remastered">Client Liaison (Remastered) by Client Liaison</a>

Client Liaison released their debut studio album, ‘Diplomatic Immunity’, in 2016. Since then, they’ve shared a string of singles and a remixed version of that album. The 2019 singles ‘The Real Thing’, ‘Champagne Affection’, and ‘The Beat Supreme’ are all expected to appear on as-of-yet unnamed second album.

In keeping with their ’80s-aping schtick, they also launched a petition for the Australian Federal Government to bail out Virgin Australia and rebrand it as the defunct Ansett Australia airline brand.

In May, the band held a special livestream performance, ‘The Couch Party’, partnering with fast-food chain KFC and mental health organisation ReachOut.