Client Liaison, Baker Boy and Birds of Tokyo announced for Live, Loud and Local

Client Liaison, Baker Boy and Birds of Tokyo have been revealed as the next round of artists in the Live, Loud and Local concert series.

The concert series is a cooperative venture between Coopers Brewery and Live Nation. The brewery said in a statement that the initiative is “supporting local venues in a socially responsible way.”

The Rubens, Bad//Dreems and Crooked Colours kicked off proceedings last month, performing in Sydney, Adelaide and Perth respectively.

The second round of limited shows kicks off in March. Client Liaison and Baker Boy will perform in Melbourne, while Birds of Tokyo will perform in Perth.

Also performing in March off the back of the first round of shows is Ball Park Music, who play Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on March 3.

Melanie Cooper, Coopers Brewery director, said in a press statement that the brewery “want[s] to help bring great Australian live music back to the stage.”

“It’s been a really challenging time for venues, musicians and patrons,” she said.

“Live music is an essential part of our culture, as is heading to the local for a social drink with friends. It’s something we’ve all missed.”

Live, Loud and Local show dates are:

MARCH

Client Liaison, Thursday 11 – Melbourne, The Tote

Baker Boy, Thursday 18 – Melbourne, The Curtin

APRIL

Birds of Tokyo, Sunday 11 – Perth, Hotel Rottnest