Client Liaison drop uplifting new single ‘Intervention’

Client Liaison are back with nothing but positive, funky vibes in their new single, ‘Intervention’.

Dropping today (October 30), the track was written and recorded by Client Liaison during lockdown. It bursts with bright 90s R&B vibes, dazzling pop rhythms and lyrics made for encouragement.

In a press release, the duo echoed the song’s timely sentiments, quoting the closing lyrics – “Nothing’s enough when we’re thinking too much. Sometimes it’s tough but we’ll never give up”.

Listen to ‘Intervention’ below:

It’s been a smorgasbord of activity from the Melbourne indie pop duo this year. Earlier this month, Client Liasion – made up of Monte Morgan and Harvey Miller – announced a remastered edition of their 2017 eponymous debut EP. Featuring two bonus tracks, ‘Fear of Fear’ and ‘That’s Desire’, the EP will also be released on vinyl for the first time.

During the peak of the COVID lockdown in May, Client Liaison organised a special livestream event they called Couch Party, in which they performed their 2019 hit single ‘Real Thing’.

Perhaps most sensationally, upon Virgin Airlines’ voluntary administration announcement, Client Liaison launched a petition in April to rebrand the embattled airline to Ansett Australia, called on the Australian Federal Government to bail out Virgin and give new life to Ansett, which ceased operation in 2002 after 65 years.