Client Liaison launch petition for government to rebrand Virign Australia as Ansett

Client Liaison have launched a petition for the Australian Federal Government to bail out Virgin Australia and rebrand it as the defunct Ansett Australia airline brand.

Virgin Australia announced they were entering voluntary administration earlier this week after the company was refused a $1.4 billion loan by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ansett Australia ceased operation in 2002 after 65 years of operations. Per their obsession with bygone Australiana, Client Liasion said Virgin’s current situation means “the greatest opportunity in our nation’s history is within reach”.

“Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, together we can resurrect Ansett,” they wrote.

Client Liaison’s petition, launched on Monday April 20, outlines three points to consider in a resurrection of Ansett Australia by the Government, including a name change, rebranding, and honouring frequent flyers points lost by former members of Ansett’s reward scheme.

Client Liaison paid homage to Ansett Australia in their 2018 music video for single ‘Foreign Affair’ which featured Tina Arena. Watch it below:

Last year, Client Liasion released the singles ‘The Real Thing’, ‘The Beat Supreme’ and ‘Champagne Affection’ in quick succession from an as-yet-untitled forthcoming second studio album, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s ‘Diplomatic Immunity’.

You can sign Client Liaison’s petition at Change.org.