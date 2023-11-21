Cliff Richard goes viral for awkward interview on “overweight” Elvis with Alison Hammond

A video clip of Cliff Richard making a comment about an “overweight” Elvis Presley on This Morning with Alison Hammond has gone viral.

The musician was on the daytime television show Monday (November 20) to discuss his new memoir A Head Full of Music and new album ‘Cliff with Strings – My Kinda Life’.

During the interview, the artist was asked by host Hammond if he had ever met Elvis, to which he responded by telling the story of his “one chance” to meet the music legend.

Richard recalled a journalist with connections to Elvis who wondered if he would like to meet him. However, he chose to put off meeting the rock’n’roll legend because he’d “put on a lot of weight”, adding: “I thought, if I’m having a photograph taken with him and it’s gonna be hanging on my refrigerator, he’s gotta look good”.

He added: “And I put it off, and of course then he died.”

One of the most awkward, jaw-dropping things I've ever seen on TV 😲 Felt sorry for Alison Hammond though 🙁 pic.twitter.com/0funjJbMU5 — Jonny Harvey (@iamjonnyharvey) November 21, 2023

Hammond appeared to laugh off the musician’s comments, before sharing: “Should never have put it off just because they’re a little bit heavier.”

Richard added that anyone should take the chance to meet someone they’re a fan of, “even if they’ve put on weight”. Hammond quipped at the end: “Is that why you don’t want me at your house?”

“One of the most awkward, jaw-dropping things I’ve ever seen on TV Felt sorry for Alison Hammond though,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

“Imagine being so shallow and fatphobic you miss out on seeing your idol because of it,” a second shared. A third added that Richard was “so rude and tactless. Alison handled it better than I would have”.

Others praised Hammond for her “quality reaction” and careful handling of the moment. “Kudos to her,” one social media user said, while another added: “She handled it well without letting him off the hook.”

‘Cliff with Strings – My Kinda Life’ came out on November 3, and featured orchestral versions of tracks from across seven decades of Richard’s career including ‘Living Doll’, ‘Summer Holiday’, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’.