Clinton Kane announces debut Australia and New Zealand tour

Aussie-born, US-based singer-songwriter Clinton Kane has announced details of his first ever Australian and New Zealand tour.

Coming as part of the artist’s ‘Maybe Someday It’ll All Be Ok’ world tour, named for his debut album, Kane is set to perform in Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and his hometown of Fremantle this December.

The shows kick off at Auckland’s Powerstation on Friday December 9, wrapping up at Fremantle’s Freo.Social on Friday December 16. Find all tour dates below.

Tickets will be available via tour promoters Frontier Touring here, from 2pm AEST/4pm NZST on Friday July 15.

Check out his latest single ’14’ below:

Kane’s ‘Maybe Someday It’ll All Be Ok’ is slated for release on Friday July 22. Marking his debut LP, it’ll feature ’14’ and ‘Go To Hell’, as well as breakout singles ‘Chicken Tendies’ and ‘I Guess I’m In Love’, both of which Kane performed as part of NME Home Sessions last October.

Clinton Kane’s Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Friday 9 – Auckland, Powerstation

Sunday 11 – Brisbane, The Princess Theatre

Tuesday 13 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Wednesday 14 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Friday 16 – Fremantle, Freo.Social