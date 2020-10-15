Clockcleaner’s John Sharkey III announces debut solo album

Philadelphia-born, now Canberra-based John Sharkey III has announced the release of his debut solo album, ‘Shoot Out The Cameras’.

Sharkey is best known as the founder of seminal Philadelphia noise band Clockcleaner, but has lived in Australia since 2008, first in Melbourne and now Canberra.

Sharkey has signed to Mistletone to release his new solo material – the first single ‘I Found Everyone This Way’ is out today (October 16). It arrives with a monochrome music video of Sharkey strumming a guitar underneath a Canberra road safety sign – watch it below.

Advertisement

Per a press release, Sharkey wrote most of ‘Shoot The Cameras Out’ as he watched the areas around Canberra burn in Australia’s horrific bushfire season of 2019-20. Its title is inspired by “Canberra’s omnipresent CCTV and speed cameras”.

The recording was supposedly sparked when producer Nick Craft saw Sharkey join Kurt Vile onstage at a show in Canberra last year. Craft and Sharkey recorded the album in two sessions at an industrial estate outside Queanbeyan, predominantly featuring just the singer-songwriter’s voice and guitar. Mary Lattimore features on the record’s final track.

‘Shoot The Cameras Out’ will be released March 5, 2021 via Mistletone.

Sharkey formed Clockcleaner in Philadelphia in 2003, and released three studio albums with the group. Their last release was the 2009 EP ‘Auf Wiedersehen’.