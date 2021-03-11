Close Counters announce new EP, ‘Flux’, and national tour

Close Counters have announced the forthcoming release of a new EP, ‘Flux’, marking the news with a new single, ‘Something In My Drink’.

In a press release, the duo explained the upcoming EP’s textural palette, saying, “[It’s] a colourful array of four songs we made at the tail end of 2019 and the start of 2020.

“These tunes continue our deeper exploration of dance and house music, projecting positivity through rhythm and songwriting.”

The ‘Flux’ EP is set to drop on March 26 and looks to feature Close Counter’s previous singles ‘Speak In Truth’ and the soul-tinged ‘Up and Out’.

To celebrate the EP’s release, Close Counters also revealed today (March 11) they will be embarking on a ten-day tour, kicking off in April. Full dates below.

The national tour also includes the band’s appearance at Meadow Festival where they will appear alongside the likes of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Angie McMahon.

Close Counters tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 10 – Mount Field, Great Escape Music Festival

Friday 23 – Bambra, Meadow Festival

MAY

Friday 7 – Wollongong, Friday Juice

Sunday 9 – Sydney, Mary’s Underground

Saturday 15 – Hobart, Altar

Saturday 22 – Brisbane, Felons Barrel Hall

Friday 28 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

JUNE

Saturday 5 – Melbourne, Forum

Friday 18 – Sydney, The Roundhouse