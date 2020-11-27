Close Counters drop new soul-tinged single ‘Up & Out’

Melbourne producer duo Close Counters have returned with a new soul-tinged single called ‘Up & Out’.

It’s their first new music for the year, following on from the release of their mini-EP ‘Refractions’ in 2019.

The new track incorporates the pair’s fondness for disco grooves, synths and percussion with an eight-person choir, comprising Melbourne musicians Abbey Howlett, Tiana Khasi, Tram Cops, Warrigo Tyrell, Allysha Joy and Chloe Sanger. Hiatus Kaiyote’s Paul Bender also gets a credit, providing the bassline for the song.

‘Up & Out’ also arrives alongside a vibrant visualiser created by one half of the duo, Finn Rees.

Check it out below:

“Up & Out was something that started in a studio in Coburg at the end of 2019 and went on to be something we worked on through 112 days of lockdown,” the pair said in a press statement.

“There’s no way we could have gotten through it all (quite literally) without our incredible collection of friends and community here in Melbourne. Some of those friends were our support network and sounding board that eventually went on to feature in the 8 person choir group that you can hear throughout the track.”

“Everyone recorded their vocals from their makeshift studio setups and let us piece together the puzzle. We both feel pretty strongly about being able to talk with your friends through your problems and although we were all spread out across the city’s north, creatively we managed to come together and create something positive through a really tough time.”

Close Counters released their debut LP ‘SOULACOASTA’ in 2018.

They had an appearance at Groovin’ The Moo lined up for this year which was cancelled due to COVID-19, but will be joining Confidence Man on tour in 2021.