Close Counters release new single ‘Speak In Truth’

Close Counters have returned in 2021 with a new single, the broken-beat ‘Speak In Truth’.

Released today (February 10), ‘Speak In Truth’ sees the Melbourne production duo bring in vocalist Allysha Joy of music collective 30/70.

Joy said in a press release that her inspiration for the song’s lyrics “came from a reminder to myself” to “tell the damn truth.”

“It can be so much more damaging for ourselves and those close to us if we pretend,” she said.

“Speaking your truth and allowing others to do the same cultivates spaces of healing and connection. We are all human, we all want connection and we all want honesty.”

Listen to ‘Speak In Truth’ below:

‘Speak In Truth’ follows Close Counters’ November single, the soul-tinged ‘Up and Out’.

Joy also featured on this single as a backing vocalist. She also released her debut solo EP, ‘Light It Again’, that same month.

The duo – composed of Finn Rees and Allan McConnell – released their debut LP ‘SOULACOASTA’ in 2018. It was followed by an EP, ‘REFRACTIONS’, the following year.

Close Counters had been slated for an appearance at Groovin’ The Moo last year, before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

They are, however, set as the national support for Confidence Man on their rescheduled tour. The shows are set to begin this coming May.