Cloud Nothings, The Beths appear on Carpark Records’ new covers compilation

US label Carpark Records are celebrating their 21st anniversary with a new compilation, ‘No Cover’, which sees Carpark artists, affiliates and alumni covering their labelmates’ songs.

Some standouts from the 21-track collection include Sad13 (Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz) covering ‘Psychic Trauma’ by Cloud Nothings, who in turn deliver a rendition of ‘Villain’ by Speedy Ortiz.

Elsewhere on the eclectic compilation are contributions from the likes of The Beths, Dan Deacon, Johanna Warren, Skylar Spence, Popstrangers, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat and many more.

Stream ‘No Cover: A Carpark Records Compilation’ below. You can purchase it digitally or pre-order a 2LP vinyl copy here via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://carparkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/no-cover-a-carpark-covers-comp">No Cover: A Carpark Covers Comp by Carpark Records</a>

Carpark Records was established in New York City in 1999 by label founder Todd Hyman, with an initial focus on experimental electronic music.

Moving to the Washington, D.C. area in 2005, the label increasingly expanded and became more eclectic, releasing music from the likes of Beach House and Toro y Moi.

Over the years, Carpark also established a number of imprints and subsidiary labels such as Company Records, which was launched in partnership with Chaz Bear (Toro y Moi). Paw Tracks, which was established in 2003, releases music by Animal Collective along with associated projects like Panda Bear and Avey Tare.