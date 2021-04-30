CLOVES announces new album ‘Nightmare on Elmfield Road’, shares new single

Singer-songwriter Kaity Dunstan – aka CLOVES – has announced her second album ‘Nightmare on Elmfield Road’ will arrive in May, sharing new single ‘Nightmare’ to coincide.

The Hudson Mohawke and Detonate-produced track is a brooding slow burner that pairs the Dunstan’s dramatic vocals with dark, haunting synths. The songwriter says the track is about “being gaslight by your own brain”.

“I think a lot of the time when people talk about gaslighting they are touching on how it feels to be manipulated by others. I wanted “Nightmare” to represent how it feels to be getting that same kind of toxicity from conversations with yourself.”

Listen to ‘Nightmare’ below:

Set for release on May 21, ‘Nightmare on Elmfield Road’ will follow on from CLOVES’ debut album, 2018’s ‘One Big Nothing’. The new record saw the London-via-Melbourne artist collaborate extensively with Hudson Mohawke and Detonate, along with Clarence “Coffee” Jr and Unknown Mortal Orchestra‘s Jake Portrait.

‘Nightmare’ is the latest in a string of singles to have been released from the project thus far, including ‘Dead’, ‘Sicko’ and ‘Manic’.

“The album is a series of songs that to me represent the complexity of emotions you experience when you can’t pull yourself out of a spiral – or an entire other world going on behind the eyes that only you know about,” CLOVES explained in a press statement.

“There was a lot of genuine sadness in my life, and it’s easy to feel frustrated by your own negativity and lose all effort to care.”

“Before this album I had never worked to try and understand myself and how I process thoughts and emotions, instead I had always turned to coping mechanisms and was defensive of help, it became debilitating, I was unable to compartmentalise a real threat from a poisonous train of thought.

This record is purely made from necessity, it’s taking all my darkest thoughts and feelings I have about myself and saying them, it’s the start of taking their power away.”

In addition to releasing a slew of singles from ‘Nightmare on Elmfield Road’, last year also saw CLOVES share a stripped-back cover of ‘Gone’ by Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens.