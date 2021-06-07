Clowns announce national Australian tour for August 2021

Clowns have announced their first run of national tour dates since 2019, following their return to live shows earlier this year.

The tour, announced today (June 7), is in support of the band’s recent single ‘Does It Matter?’. They will be joined by Sydney punk band C.O.F.F.I.N. as national support, who released their second album ‘Children Of Finland Fighting In Norway’ last year.

Watch the video for ‘Does It Matter?’ below:

The band played two headlining shows in Melbourne earlier this year, and also performed at the 2021 edition of the Yours & Owls Festival in April. They were due to headline the Mansfield Rocks mini-festival last weekend in the titular Brisbane suburb, but were unable to appear due to the ongoing lockdown in the band’s hometown of Melbourne.

The tour will be bookended by previously-announced festival appearances: Blacken Open Air in Alice Springs at the end of July, and the Halloween Hysteria Festival in Brisbane at the end of October. Clowns will be joined by the likes of Thy Art Is Murder, Psycroptic and Amyl & The Sniffers at the former. Spiderbait, Mammal and King Parrot, meanwhile, will appear alongside the band at the latter.

Tickets for all of the band’s upcoming shows are on sale now. Links to all tickets are available via their label Damaged’s Linktree.

Clowns’ 2021 national tour dates are:

JULY

31 – Alice Springs, Blacken Open Air Festival

AUGUST

06 – Geelong, Barwon Club

07 – Adelaide, Jive Bar

13 – Sydney, Crowbar

20 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

26 – Sunshine Coast, Eleven Dive Bar

27 – Gold Coast, Coolangatta Hotel

OCTOBER

23 – Brisbane, Halloween Hysteria Festival