Clowns announce rescheduled national tour dates to kick off in December

Melbourne punk outfit Clowns have announced a new set of dates for their rescheduled Australian tour, now due to begin in the first week of December.

Previously set to kick off in Geelong back in August, the seven-date run will now start in Adelaide on Saturday December 4. The band will then hit stages in Sydney, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast throughout the next two weeks of December.

After a short break, the jaunt will pick back up on Thursday February 10 with a hometown show at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel, followed by the Geelong show on Sunday 13.

Wrapping up the tour will be Clowns’ headline set at the Halloween Hysteria festival in Brisbane, which is set to go down on Saturday April 2 with a lineup also featuring Spiderbait, Mammal and King Parrot.

Support for the tour comes from Sydney punk band C.O.F.F.I.N, who are set to join Clowns in all cities except Adelaide and Brisbane. Tickets for the full run – which comes as Clowns’ first national tour since 2019 – are on sale now via Clowns’ website.

The band’s most recent full-length album, ‘Nature/Nurture’, landed back in April of 2019. It was followed up with two standalone singles earlier this year, first with ‘Does It Matter?’ in May, then ‘Sarah’ in July.

In addition to their own tour and headlining spot at Halloween Hysteria, Clowns are set to appear at the inaugural Knight & Day festival on New Year’s Eve, appearing alongside the likes of Parkway Drive, Polaris, Alex Lahey, The Chats and Trophy Eyes.

Clowns’ 2021/2022 Australian tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Saturday 4 – Adelaide, Jive Bar

Friday 10 – Sydney, Crowbar

Saturday 18 – Gold Coast, Coolangatta Hotel

Sunday 19 – Sunshine Coast, Eleven Dive Bar

December 31 – Ballarat, Knight & Day Festival

FEBRUARY

Thursday 10 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Sunday 13 – Geelong, Barwon Club

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Brisbane, Halloween Hysteria