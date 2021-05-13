Clowns share first new music in two years, ‘Does It Matter?’

Melbourne punk-rock band Clowns have released a new single, ‘Does It Matter?’. It marks the band’s first song released since their 2019 album, ‘Nature/Nurture’.

The band recorded the song at Collingwood’s Red Door Studios with producer Woody Annison, who also works as a front-of-house engineer for acts such as Chillinit and The Living End. It was co-written with Matt Squire, best known for his work with bands such as Panic! At The Disco and All Time Low.

Listen to ‘Does It Matter?’ below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, the band noted the change in style present on the single. “It’s cleaner than any Clowns song has ever been,” they said, “and the sense of melody is stronger than it’s ever been.”

“This time we focused on using our own equipment, which we use to tour and rehearse, which gives the listener a purer image of what the song will sound like in a live context.”

Clowns went on to note that, despite the song having cleaner production and a more melodic approach, it still maintains the energy of their heavier material.

“You can take the band out of the punk studio, but you can’t take the punk out of the band,” they said.

The band first performed ‘Does It Matter?’ last month at a headlining show in Melbourne, where they played the Gershwin Room of the Esplanade Hotel in St. Kilda. The show was notable for being the band’s first at the venue in a decade, where their residency in the venue’s basement was cut short for what they described as “the raucous and unpredictable nature” of their shows.

Advertisement

Clowns also performed at Yours & Owls Festival last month, and will perform at Brisbane’s Mansfield Tavern at the end of the month as part of the Mansfield Rocks mini-festival. The band will headline the bill, which also features Loser, C.O.F.F.I.N., Total Pace, Something Something Explosion, Boysclub and ANTY!.

The band have also been announced as a headliner for the Blacken Open Air festival, a three-day metal festival in the Northern Territory. Clowns will join acts such as Amyl & The Sniffers, Psycroptic and Thy Art Is Murder on the bill.