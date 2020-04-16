CLYPSO and RAAVE TAPES team up for new single ‘Down To The Wire’

Sydney producer CLYPSO and Newcastle duo RAAVE TAPES have linked up to deliver brand new single ‘Down To The Wire’.

CLYPSO said in a press statement that ‘Down To The Wire’ is about “two childhood best buds that have always had each other’s backs but as they get older they realise that it has turned into something more than friendship and they’re actually perfect for each other”.

‘Down To The Wire’ was produced by Konstantin Kersting. Listen to it below.

This marks the first time the two acts have collaborated after sharing lineups on festivals like BIGSOUND.

“I watched [RAAVE TAPES] play from the side at a show we were both playing about two years ago and they instantly became my favourite band in NSW,” CLYPSO explained. “That night I made a mental note that someday I’d make a song they would want to be part of and the song would encompass both of our energies and styles.”

RAAVE TAPES also shared love for CLYPSO, with Lindsay from the band describing the song as “sunshine, summer dresses and big toothy smiles”.

“I can’t get enough of it, and it brings up feelings of nostalgia for my youth. It’s the right kind of joyful music we need right now.”

This marks the second release of the year for RAAVE TAPES, which recently became a duo, following the song ‘Red Flag’ last month.